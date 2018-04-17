Sprint’s Google Voice integration is coming to an end on June 1st

In case you weren’t aware, Google Voice and Sprint have been working alongside one another for the better part of 7 years. However, all of this is coming to an end on June 1st.

Google has announced that Voice integration with Sprint will be ending. The way this worked in the past is that you would connect your Voice number with your Sprint account and calls/messages would ring to Google Voice.

Adios Voice + Sprint Integration

Unfortunately, all of the fun is coming to an end. Google is recommending that you disable the integration from your Voice account before June 1st.

After June 1st, these are the major changes that are coming:

All outgoing calls (including international calls) and texts will be made through Sprint at Sprint’s calling and texting rates, if applicable.

All new messages, calls, and voicemails sent from your Sprint phone will not be stored in Google Voice. You will still be able to see your messages, voicemail, and call history from before June 1, 2018 in Google Voice on your Sprint device. You can also export this data from your Google Voice account at takeout.google.com.

You won’t be able to use Google Voice-enabled capabilities such as call forwarding, voicemail transcription, spam detection, and other Google Voice features. These capabilities can be enabled from your Sprint device. Click here for more information on these features and how to enable from your Sprint device.

This means that you will need to re-install the Voice app if you want to continue using that number. For those who want to continue using their old number, you can port it to Voice. However, you will then need to get a new number from Sprint.

As for the reasoning behind this move, Google states that the changes are coming “due to upcoming upgrades to Sprint’s network”. Regardless, there’s not much else that can be done now.

If you want to learn more about the changes to Google Voice, hit the link here. Let us know if have been affected by this update and if you will continue to use Voice.