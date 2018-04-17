OUKITEL shows off the WP5000 in new unboxing video (Promoted)

We’ve talked about the OUKITEL WP5000 a few times since it was announced back in March. The IP68-rated smartphone is finally coming to market, with its first preorder period from April 17th to April 24th on BangGood. As per its usual, OUKITEL is offering a discount for pre-ordering the device. It’ll retail for $299.99, but preordering will get you 10% off – or $269.99.

For such a rugged phone, the WP5000’s packaging is surprisingly elegant. OUKITEL went with a simple white box with silver branding – something you might see out of Apple or LG. The WP5000 sits right under the lid – the first thing you see. It’s obvious that OUKITEL is proud of the design.

The accessories in the box are a pretty standard affair: Smartphone, user manual, 9V/2A charger, USB-C cable, SIM pin, and a pry-bar to open the SIM hatch. These accessories are individually packaged into little gift boxes, giving a sense of ceremony when unboxing the WP5000.

Hands-On

Most of the time when you see a “ruggedized” smartphone, it looks like a hulking mass of rubber and plastic. With the WP5000, though OUKITEL has clearly looked to buck that trend. The WP5000′ frame is metal, with built in over-molded, dual-layer corners. These corners are made from both hard and soft waterproof plastic, and integral to the WP5000’s “tri-proof” design. As we covered in previous posts, OUKITEL put the WP5000 through a wide array of cruel tests: drops, crashes, soaks, freezes, fires…OUKITEL did it all. And the WP5000 endured admirably.

As we covered previously, the WP5000 has an interesting set of specifications. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 processor and 6GB RAM, it’s got enough under the hood to handle anything life can throw its way. It runs Android 7.1.1 – which while a version or two behind, is still a modern OS – and features two SIM slots (or a SIM and a MicroSD card, if you prefer). It features a 16/5MP dual-sensor rear camera, and shoots underwater with no trouble at all.

As mentioned above, the retail price for the WP5000 is $299.99. But during the week-long pre-order period (4/18-4/24), you can get it for just $269.99 from BangGood, DealXtreme, or AliExpress.