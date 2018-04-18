BLUBOO publishes its official BLUBOO S3 review video (Promoted)

The Samsung Galaxy S9-like BLUBOO S3 kicked off its global launch promotion today, and BLUBOO posted its official BLUBOO S3 review on its YouTube channel. The video shows off the feel of the S3, as well as its specs and aesthetics.

When it comes to phones with big batteries, consumers don’t want a brick in their pockets. In the video, BLUBOO compares the S3 with Doogee’s BL12000 – the latter is much thicker. According to BLUBOO, the S3 also feels better in the hand than the BL12000 – though we can’t confirm that independently.

In the video, BLUBOO was bold enough to pit its S3’s SHARP display against the Galaxy S8‘s Infinity Display. According to the video, the S3’s screen was able to pace the Infinity Display and compete well. The S3’s display is a 1080p IPS LCD, but doesn’t back down from the bigger, badder AMOLED.

The camera test was brief, but it seemed like the S3’s 21/5MP rear shooter performed admirably. Interestingly, the S3 features a 13MP selfie camera – which is a really impressive resolution for a mid-range phone.

The S3’s big selling point, though, is its massive 8500mAh battery. In a simple consumption test, BLUBOO demonstrates the S3’s excellent lasting power with an hour-long video draining a mere 2% of the phone’s battery. I’m sure we’ll see more on this in the coming days, though BLUBOO only showed us a tease in this video.

The BLUBOO S3 is now in it’s pre-order promotion, running from now until April 27th. The first 999 buyers will get the phone for just $149.99 and will receive a $50 gift package as a free gift. In addition, every day during the pre-order promotion two lucky buyers will receive their phones for free, and the first ten buyers each day will receive the phones for just $84.99.

It’s a really interesting promotion – one that might be worth setting an alarm for. For more information on the S3 and other BLUBOO products, check out its website.