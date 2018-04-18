Ready to cut the cord? Get three years of SelectTV for just $29

More and more we’re finding that people are cutting the cable cord and checking out other options to TV. What with Netflix, Hulu, HBO, ESPN, and other players offering services, it’s pretty easy to watch television on demand. Another player in the space, SelectTV, offers the perks of both cable and web-based.

As our Deal of the Day, we’re offering a three-year plan to SelectTV with access 300,000+ TV episodes, 200,000 movies, 50,000 radio stations, and 5,000 live channels all from the same interface. How much? Only $29!

Normally a one-year plan is $29.99, but we’re doling out three of them for that price. That’s a discount of 67 percent! A 1-year subscription through the Deals Store is only $19, and there’s a lifetime account for $59 available as well.

Also included in the bundle is a free HD antenna which allows for watching live channels in HD at no additional cost.

Features

Access a massive library of TV shows, movies, live channels, radio stations & more from over 150 countries

Watch 300,000+ TV episodes (250,000 free) & 200,000 movies (10,000 free), plus unlimited video on demand from any device

Streamline your options w/ Pay-Per-View deal Finder

Save your favorite shows & movies for easy access

Enjoy over 2,000 curated channels, w/ latest episodes from top networks, as well as classic TV from the last 50 years

Stream over 50,000 world radio stations

Access a full calendar of live events, sports, concerts & more, all streamed live via the web

Watch 100+ live local channels in HD w/ a free HD Antenna

Connect to your home TV via Google Chromecast or HDMI cable

