Red review – a minimalist, yet engaging puzzle game

Puzzle games, just like every other genre, are sharing in the mobile gaming boom. Touchscreen controls are perfect for the control of puzzle elements, and short, sharp mental challenges are splendid for gaming on the go.

From abstract games to physics puzzles to murder mysteries, gamers have plenty of options to choose from these days.

And in this article, we’re going to look at an intriguing new puzzle game called Red- which bets on minimalism and ingenuity to attract players on board.

Setup

To get started, download Red from the Play Store and install it on your Android device. Upon opening it, you’ll be greeted by a pretty simple main page with some creepy music playing in the background.

Due to the flickering letters and eerie sounds, you might be tempted to believe this is a horror game of some sort. Alas, it’s not. It’s a puzzle game which spans over a total of 50 levels.

Experience

The idea behind this game is pretty simple: all you have to do is make the screen red. The levels are all different, and since they come with no instructions, you will need to figure out the mechanics of each level.

For example, in one level, you need to tap and hold on the bottom of the thermometer for the mercury levels to go all the way up. Other levels feature a Snake-like game and another has you playing a game that reminds of heavily of Tetris.

Given that all 50 levels are different, there’s a little chance of getting bored. But sometimes, you will find yourself at a loss for what to do. Although, in the majority of cases, the visual clues are enough to guide you.

But if you do get stuck, you can simply tap on the light bulb button in the upper right corner to get a hint or two.

The annoying part is that you’ll have to play an ad or two to get the hints. Or you can simply unlock the Premium version (for $2.99) and get a clean ad-less experience.

No problem, if you don’t feel like paying. You can still play the game in full. The only big difference is that you will have to watch ads in order to unlock a clue.

Levels get harder as you progress, so you will indeed need a few clues. I know I did.

It’s worth mention, that Red is the followup of Yellow, a similar game developed by the same developer (Bart Bonte) which challenges you to make the screen Yellow in 50 levels.

Red is really fun to play. The only complaint I have is that the intense red color is quite tiresome on the eyes, so I had to make frequent breaks during gameplay.

Other than that, the game is challenging enough to keep you going through the whole 50 levels.

Wrap-Up

If you’re looking for a simple yet engaging puzzle game to play, then Red is for you. Although the frequent red screens might make the game playing experience a bit tedious. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution to this problem: take breaks between levels.

Download Red in the Google Play Store