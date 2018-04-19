WordPress is everywhere — become a master for less than $20

WordPress is everywhere. A large number of the websites and blogs that you visit rely on the platform and its capabilities. And, why not? It’s really awesome stuff and only gets better with time.

As a content management system (CMS), WordPress powers almost 30 percent of the internet. According to Automattic, its creators, WordPress users publish nearly 42 million posts every month; there are more than 60 million new comments on WordPress websites each month.

On the backside of things, a typical WordPress developer earns almost $50,000 a year. Building websites, creating themes, or programming plugins for WordPress can be a fun and even lucrative endeavor.

Our Deal of the Day is the WordPress Essentials Lifetime Bundle, which happens to be on sale for only $19. At more than 90 percent off, it’s a four-course set of training to help you gain an understanding of the platform and how to harness it. Once completed, you’ll be a WordPress development master.

With 23 hours of content spread over 32 units of training, you’ll learn the basics of posting, managing SEO, social media, analytics and more. Dive deeper into coding languages of HTML and CSS, sharpen up your copywriting, and programming for marketing tips.

Right now, you can purchase the full WordPress Essentials Lifetime Bundle, worth $900, for just $19. Hurry, it won’t last long!