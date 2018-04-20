Oukitel WP5000 takes on daily life challenges in newest video (Promoted)

Announced back in March, Oukitel’s tri-proof smartphone, the WP5000 went up for pre-sale this week.

The retail price for the new rugged smartphone is $299.99. But until April 24, customers will be able to grab the phone for $269.99 (with $30 off) on the Banggood website.

Reasons to consider the Oukitel WP5000

Coming with a well-built body, the WP5000 combines Polysteryne Ebonite and Polyethylene Flexible Glue to ensure the device is both waterproof and shock-proof. The device is also 6-grade dust-proof certified and it can survive being immersed in up to 1.5m of water for half an hour.

The phone benefits from Corning Gorilla Glass protection, so users don’t have to worry about scratching or damaging the display.

The Oukitel WP5000 was built to last. And even if the phone is aimed at outdoorsy types, it’s also ideal for daily use, since accidents can occur at any time.

In case you missed our earlier coverage, the WP5000 is a modern rugged smartphone. That’s because the device includes a 5.7-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and relatively slim bezels.

Its insides are fueled by a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, working in concert with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Oukitel is also offering a microSD card slot on board for memory expansion up to 128GB.

Customers will also be able to enjoy the benefits of having a dual-camera setup if they purchase the WP5000. There’s a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel duo on the back, while on the front lives an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphones ships in a very elegant box. A user manual, 9V/2A charger, USB-C cable, SIM pin, and a pry-bar to open the SIM hatch are all part of the bundle.

Remember, you have only until April 24 to take advantage of the promotional price which shaves 10% off.

Oukitel WP5000 purchase link