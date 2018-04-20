Score this MCSA SQL Server Certification training bundle for only $19

The Microsoft SQL Server environment is one of the most common and preferred data management systems companies a whole array of industries. To that end, Certified administrators are often have pretty enviable salaries. Our Deal of the Day (MCSA SQL Server Certification Training Bundle) is here to help you prep for the Microsoft Certification Exam 70-764 which validates that you are able to administer a Microsoft SQL Server 2016 server.

That’s not all; there’s a second part of the deal will prepare you for the Microsoft Certification Exam 70-765, means you are certified to provision databases on Microsoft SQL Server 2016 and Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft 70-764 SQL Server 2016

Access 105 lectures & 30.5 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to administer a Microsoft SQL Server 2016 server

Configure data access, permissions & auditing

Perform encryption on server data

Develop a backup strategy

Restore databases & manage database integrity

Microsoft 70-765 SQL Server 2016 and Azure

Access 102 lectures & 22.5 hours of content 24/7

Deploy a Microsoft Azure SQL database

Plan for a SQL Server installation

Deploy SQL Server instances

Deploy SQL Server databases to Azure Virtual Machines

Configure secure access to Microsoft Azure SQL databases

Ready to get started? Awesome, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you can pick up the MCSA SQL Server Certification Training Bundle for just $19, a savings of 96% off the normal retail value.