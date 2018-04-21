Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

Another week has gone by, and that means it’s time for a slew of new deals to be revealed. We have found some of the best devices and accessories that are on sale this week.

These products range from $100 off of the Essential Phone, which is a great deal. We are also seeing some great savings on Amazon Echo products, along with some Bluetooth headphones and more.

Save on new tech

Essential Phone – $499.99 $399.99

The Essential Phone is one of those devices that is kind of left out to the wind. Despite sporting flagship specs in 2017, the phone was met with mixed reviews and questionable camera results.

READ MORE: Essential Phone Review

Nonetheless, updates have been arriving regularly making for an intriguing “budget” pick in 2018. Amazon has knocked down the price of the Halo Gray model, bringing the price down to just $399.99.

Save on Accessories

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) $99.99 $84.99

If you’re looking to get into the world of smart home products, why not start with Amazon? The company launched its 2nd-generation Amazon Echo speaker in September of last year, and is much more aesthetically pleasing than the first generation.

READ MORE: First things to try with your new Amazon Echo

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $15 off of the retail price. This brings the cost down to just $84.99, with free Prime shipping.

