Cricket Unlimited rate plans get renamed and clarified

Cricket Wireless on Monday announced it has renamed and clarified its two Cricket Unlimited rate plans. Yes, they’ll still offer two; each offers “unlimited data” but with different benefits.

Formerly known as the Cricket Unlimited plan, the new Unlimited Max plan runs $60 per month with unlimited high-speed data with unlimited calls, texts, and picture messages between US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Cricket Unlimited plan replaces the Unlimited 2 option and costs $55 per month with unlimited data with speeds up to 3Mbps. Moreover, it includes video streams at 480p, as well as the unlimited calls, texts, and picture messaging between the three countries.

Customers on the Unlimited Max plan get up to 22GB of high-speed data per line After hitting the threshold, the carrier will throttle speeds for the remainder of the billing cycle.

As was the case before, those who sign up for the automatic bill payments will receive a $5 per month discount. This knocks the Unlimited Max down to $55 per month with the Unlimited coming in at $50 per month. The new plans are already in effect.