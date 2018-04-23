Help Google improve Android by joining the User Experience Research program

Want to help Google make better products? Here’s your chance. Get on board the User Experience Research program. By signing up, you get the chance to access unreleased products, services and cool Android features before anyone else.

You can tell Google what you think of its nascent products and new features and be among those who shape the future of this great company.

To get started you will need to sign up, and Google will immediately send you a questionnaire so you can be matched with one of the ongoing studies that are being conducted.

If Google picks you to be part of a study, you’ll receive all the details including time, location and method. Note that studies can take place at a Google office, or in one of the company’s research vans. Alternatively, you can also take part in the survey from the comfort of your home.

Your contribution you’ll be rewarded

You won’t be helping Google for nought. You’ll be rewarded for helping out with a small thank-you gift like a gift card or a donation to your favorite charity. You’ll also get eternal gratitude from Google.

If you’re a big fan of Android, and you want to help improve the OS, this is a great chance to do so. All you need to do is to follow this link and sign up for Google’s User Experience Research program. Google points out that the more info you provide, the better your chances of being contracted by the team.

Google is currently hard at work on Android P, so now it’s a great moment to join the program.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen glimpses of what Android P could bring to the table. For example, it appears that Google will be changing the well-known navigation bar and will introduce gestures instead.

According to the leaks, we will no longer have three icons at the bottom. Rather, Android P will have only a back button and a home button. For accessing the multitasking menu, users will have to use gestures on the home button.

What other features will be part of Android P? Keep checking back with us for updates on the matter.