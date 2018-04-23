The Meizu 15 lineup saves us from the ‘notch’

The new Meizu 15 lineup has been announced at an event in China. This latest lineup features three different devices, including the Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Lite, and Meizu 15 Plus.

Meizu 15

Surprisingly the standard Meizu 15 is not the flagship of this lineup. Instead, this is more of a “mid-range” option compared to the bigger Meizu 15 Plus.

The 15 sports a 5.46-inch AMOLED display, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. We also have 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

Cameras are always an important factor, and the Meizu 15 shouldn’t disappoint. There is a 20MP selfie shooter on the front and a dual-camera system with a 12MP and 20MP sensor on the rear. Unfortunately, Meizu only included Optical Image Stabilization and not Electronic Image Stabilization.

Meizu 15 Plus

The flagship of the group, the 15 Plus, sports a 5.95-inch OLED display. Those who are not a fan of the recent “notch” trend can rejoice, as all three options have no notch to be found.

Powering the 15 Plus is Samsung’s Exynos 8895 chipset, which has been coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You may remember that the Exynos 8895 is the same SoC that powered last year’s Galaxy S8 international devices.

As for the cameras, we have a standard 20MP shooter on the front, and a dual 12MP + 20MP setup on the rear. While these cameras likely won’t compete with the Pixel 2 or Galaxy S9, they are still going to be serviceable.

The Meizu 15 Plus features a 3,500mAh battery and can be recharged with the included 24W USB-C charger. We also have a fingerprint sensor with an unlock speed of 0.08 seconds and facial recognition.

Meizu 15 Lite

The little brother of the group is the Meizu 15 Lite. This handset features a 5.46-inch LCD display, with a resolution 1080p resolution.

Meizu opted for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 15 Lite also packs a 3,000mAh battery which includes an 18W charger.

Finally, on the camera front, we have the same 20MP sensor as can be found on all of the Meizu 15 devices. On the rear, we have a standard 12MP sensor which includes “Dual Pixel autofocus”.

Flyme 7

All three of these devices will launch with Meizu’s Flyme 7 operating system. This is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and not Android 8.0 Oreo.

However, Meizu has still included many features with this latest software upgrade, stating there are over 100 improvements. One such inclusion is facial recognition which can unlock your device quite quickly.

It’s unknown, but unlikely, that Meizu makes these devices available here in the US. Nonetheless, sound off in the comments and let us know what you think about Meizu’s latest offerings.