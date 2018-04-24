Get $150 off the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S9 or $200 off the Galaxy S9+

Have you been considering getting the Galaxy S9, but for one reason or another you put off actually placing your order?

You will be glad you did. Samsung has a great promotion for you. If you’re willing to purchase the AT&T version of the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ that is.

Grab one of the two models from Samsung’s official website and you’ll be able to get a $150 discount on the smaller model. Or a $200 discount on the larger one.

Get a free DeX Pad too

By taking advantage of the deal, customers will be able to get the Galaxy S9 for $569.99 or the Galaxy S9+ for $639.99. That’s a pretty sweet discount, we have to say. Customers can have their pick at the Midnight Black, Coral Blue or Lilac Purple variants.

But wait that’s not all. Samsung also throws in a free DeX Pad, which usually sells for $99.

We don’t know for how long the deal is going to be available, so if you like AT&T and the Galaxy S9, this is a great time to make the purchase.

On the other hand, you might want to wait a little bit. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ both ship with 64GB of built-in storage.

But the good news is that Samsung appears to be gearing up to bring new Galaxy S9/S9+ version with 128GB/256GB storage to the US. Although, so far it seems these models will be sold by Verizon.

You might also want to wait and see what OnePlus and LG will announce next month. The OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ are both scheduled to make a debut shortly, so it might not be a bad idea to hold on, on the purchase. The only concern is that the promotion will expire before long.

For more info on the Galaxy S9, check out our in-depth review here.