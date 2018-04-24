Master & Dynamic introduce new USB-C and Lightning digital accessories

Starting today, April 24th, Master & Dynamic are releasing a few new accessories to complement its audio products. If you’re unaware, Master & Dynamic is a premium audio company, often praised for its durability and use of premium materials. The products the company is introducing are a Lightning cable and a USB-C cable.

The cables will both have a 3.5mm audio jack on one end, and their respective ports on the other. They both have a remote control onto the cable and will both come in black and silver colorways. To celebrate the loyalty of its customers, Master & Dynamic will also be offering a 50% sale on all digital accessories until April 29nd.

The cables will cost $49 and $69 for the USB-C and Lightning, usually, respectively. Remember to get them on sale this week to not only have a product that may increase the lifespan of your audio devices but also save money. Buy the cables at Master & Dynamic’s website.