The OUKITEL WP5000 is on sale now, with a chance to try it for free (Promoted)

The IP68-rated OUKITEL WP5000 released last week, and has already seen strong sales numbers, according to OUKITEL. The China-based OEM markets the WP5000 as a favorite of adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, but the fact of the matter is that the phone will likely be a good fit for anyone that spends a lot of time outdoors. Whether you’re in construction or just carry your phone around when you’re out for your daily jog, the WP5000 is likely for you.

When testing for environmental hazards OUKITEL tried to emulate the most extreme conditions one might encounter. To represent the extreme colds of mountain and arctic environments, for example OUKITEL treated it to 16.5 hours of -20℃ temperatures. If you’ve been reading our posts about the phone, you already know it came through without trouble.

WP5000 – not just a rugged body

OUKITEL knows, though that impenetrable protection isn’t enough for consumers. As such, it built the WP5000 with an attractive spec sheet and features that customers want. It features a 5,200mAh battery, 6/64GB RAM/ROM, and a Helio P25 octa-core processor. Combined with that aforementioned impenetrable protection, the WP5000 is quite a piece of hardware.

OUKITEL isn’t quite satisfied with just talking about putting out a great phone, though. Partnering with AliExpress – through its Freebies & Reviews program – OUKITEL is offering prospective customers the chance to try the WP5000 for just $0.01. This program is only accessible through the AliExpress app, but allows you to “apply” for the chance to give the WP5000 a shot for nothing at all. It’s not the most convenient of interfaces, but hey – could be worth your while.

