Instagram now lets you upload photos and videos in-batch to Stories

Stories is one of the most popular features of Instagram and the Facebook-owned app is constantly updating it with the new functionalities.

Well this week, Instagram is making it easier to update photos and videos to your Instagram Stories. Starting now, you’ll be able to upload pics and clips in-batch.

The new feature lets users upload up to 10 pieces of media in one go. Users can select the photos and videos and edit each one before posting them on their profile.

Uploading in-batch to Stories is simple

Now when you want to upload new media to your Stories, you’ll stumble upon a new icon in the top right corner. Tap on it and select your photos or videos. The edit screen will show a preview of all the media you’ve selected on the bottom of the screen. You can edit them with things like stickers and text by tapping on each one individually.

When you’re done, all the media will be uploaded at the same time, in the exact order you’ve selected them in.

Instagram will also be able to read the pics’ GPS coordinates and promptly suggest appropriate location stickers for you to adorn your photos with.

The feature is currently rolling out for Android users across the globe. If you’re an iPhone user, then you will have to wait a little bit longer. Instagram says the feature will go live on iOS in the next few weeks.

Instagram is constantly pushing out updates meant to enrich the experience of using the app. Earlier this month, the app introduced Focus, a new artistic camera format for selfies.

This allows users to take photos with the Stories camera where the subject is clear and the background is artistically blurred.

Now the company is making it easier for users to upload content to their Stories. Do you think the new feature is useful? How likely are you to use it? Let us know in the comment section below.