Koogeek is having a sale on its smart home accessories – and a giveaway! (Promoted)

From now until May 15th, Koogeek is offering up to 35% off its smart home products on its Amazon Store. Most of the products are only compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, but there is a Smart Power Strip that’s compatible with google Assistant.

The Sale

Koogeek Smart Power Strip – 20% OFF (Coupon Code: SOXBGNL8)

Koogeek Smart Bulb – 20% OFF (Coupon Code: LFFWGXJ3)

Koogeek Smart Socket – 20% OFF (Coupon Code: SOXBGNL8)

Koogeek Smart Light Switch – 20% OFF (Coupon Code: SOXBGNL8)

The Smart Power Strip offers three independent AC outlets and 3 Type-A USB ports, and can be controlled by Google Assistant. In addition to the sale, Koogeek is also giving away three of its smart bulbs. By logging in at Koogeek’s giveaway page, you’ll get access to a number of ways to boost your entry numbers – visiting Koogeek on Facebook and Twitter, for example – to ensure you’ve got the most possible chances to win.

Now, the products listed above are mostly only compatible with Apple’s HomeKit – but that Smart Strip could be pretty useful. And we figure that even people with android phones might have access to an Apple HomeKit, so why not share the love?