The new Gmail has arrived and here’s how you can get it

It seems that Google has had such a focus on its messaging apps, that other services have been left in the dark. Gmail is one such service that has seemingly been living in the caveman days.

What’s new with Gmail?

That has all changed, as a new update has started rolling out to the web app. This new update focuses on the interface, while also including many features from Google’s other email service, Inbox.

These features were leaked earlier this month and include the following:

Gmail confidential mode: Protect sensitive content with expiration dates.

Protect sensitive content with expiration dates. New Security warnings: Gmail will now keep your information safe from phishing attempts.

Gmail will now keep your information safe from phishing attempts. Nudging, Smart Reply, High-priority: With the help of AI, Gmail will now make dealing with various emails easier to handle.

With the help of AI, Gmail will now make dealing with various emails easier to handle. Smart Reply: Quickly respond by choosing from three suggested responses.

On top of introducing a slew of new features, Google also gave Gmail a new splash of paint. This design lines up more with the Material Design language found across other Google apps.

This new paint job also includes ways to interact with emails easier. Say you are sent an attachment from Google Drive. A button will be shown in the email overview, and you can easily open the document up.

Speaking of Google Drive, there is a new side-panel which will house Gmail add-ons. This includes various apps such as Drive, Calendar, and more. Getting work done easier is a goal that everyone should be able to achieve and Google is hoping to help.

Additionally, the mobile Gmail app is seeing a new update. This update brings “high-priority notifications” so that you can only be notified when an important email comes through.

How do you get the update?

These updates are already available for many, and you won’t have to jump through any hoops to do so. When you open up the Gmail web client, you may see an option to automatically switch to the new interface.

However, if the pop-up has not appeared for you, there are a few steps to take:

Go to Gmail.com

Click the Settings gear icon on the right-hand side

Select “Try the new Gmail“

After a few moments, your web client will reload and the new interface will be shown off in all of its glory. From here, you will be able to explore the different features and can get your inbox setup appropriately.

If for some reason you are not a fan of the new update, you can revert back to the old style.

Go to Gmail.com

Click the Settings gear icon on the right-hand side

Select “Go back to classic Gmail“

As for the new mobile app, there is likely already an update awaiting you from the Play Store. Just open the Play Store app, navigate to “My Apps & Games”, find Gmail, and tap “Update”.

Conclusion

This new update is a welcome series of changes. However, we aren’t exactly sure what this means for the future of Inbox.

Hopefully, Google decides to keep both services, but it seems unlikely. This is especially true given the lack of updates that have come to Inbox recently.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think about this new update. Are you going to keep it? Or are you going to revert to the “old” style?