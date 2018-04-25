The OnePlus 6 will, finally, be unveiled on May 16th

The wait is almost over. OnePlus has confirmed that its 2018 flagship, the OnePlus 6, will be unveiled on May 16th. This will occur during an event in London, where the company’s latest and greatest will be shown off.

Launch Date Announced

This comes after OnePlus has already confirmed many of the specs and features of the OP6. I mean, there will even be an Avengers: Infinity War special edition which is likely to be sold exclusively in India.

OnePlus has definitely learned how to get the crowd going for its devices year-in and year-out. We have been seeing teasers, leaks, and more over the last few weeks as the announcement looms closer.

As for what we are expecting, check out the spec-list below:

6.2-inch OLED Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

6GB/8GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB Storage

20MP Front Camera

16MP/20MP Rear Cameras

3,450mAh Battery

Android 8.0 Oreo

The spec sheet doesn’t tell the whole story, however. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OP6 will sport a glass-back, the first since the launch of the OnePlus X. This will hopefully usher in wireless charging for OnePlus handsets.

There will also be a notch onboard, which will house the front-camera sensors. However, OnePlus will be including some software features which will allow users to “hide” the notch.

And for those worried about the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, there’s nothing to worry about. The company won’t be ditching everyone’s old and faithful technology.

We want to hear from you. What are you most excited to see in the OnePlus 6? Is it the new OLED display? What about the move to a glass-back design? Sound off in the comments below.