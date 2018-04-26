OUKITEL holds a brand sale as a thank you to its customers (Promoted)

OUKITEL released the WP5000 this week, and by all accounts out of the China-based OEM, it’s selling well. As a thank you to its supporters, OUKITEL is holding a Brand Sale at AliExpress. The sale spans 12 different smartphones from $69.74-$280, entry-levels to flagships.

A phone for every walk of life

That entry level is the C-series. OUKITEL’s C8 and C8 4G are the world’s first entry-level smartphones with an 18:9 screen, the former being a 3G model and the latter (Rather obviously) with 4G bands.



The U-series is a step up from the C-series, taking inspiration from Apple’s iPhone models. The OUKITEL U18 takes its design cues from the iPhone X, giving it a premium appearance. The U16 MAX and U11 Plus are older models, but they also make an appearance in the sale.

If you’re looking for a smartphone with a hefty battery, the K-series is the way to go. The entire K-series is included in the sale – most notably, the K10, which packs an 11,000mAh battery into 6″ chassis with 6/64GB RAM/ROM. At $279.12, it’s an absolute steal. The K-series in general makes for interesting phones, cramming massive batteries into tasteful designs with strong performance.

Details for the sale can be found at OUKITEL’s website, with all sales going through AliExpress. The sale lasts from April 25th to May 2nd. Some models are in limited stock, so if you’re in the market for a new phone – or will be soon – take a look.