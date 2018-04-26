Comprehensive study guide for essential ITIL certification exams, just $49

Most organizations consider their staff, capabilities, processes, and technologies to be key, if not highly valuable, assets. It’s a combination of these things that help to deliver and support the vision and mission statement set forth by the company. That’s where ITIL comes into play.

Effective, and efficient alignment of capabilities and resources lead to strategic advantages in the market. ITIL, the Information Technology Infrastructure Library, is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management across the globe. It helps both individuals and organizations use IT to realize and implement business changes, transformation, and growth.

Features

Foundation Training: This Foundation training program will introduce you to the basics of services lifecycle, processes, ITSM’s best practices, and the interactions of the ITIL lifecycle phases.

Intermediate Service Operations Training : This course will impart strong foundational knowledge required to pass this exam and contribute towards the three credits required to take the Expert exam.

: This course will impart strong foundational knowledge required to pass this exam and contribute towards the three credits required to take the Expert exam. Intermediate Service Transition Training: ITIL-ST helps you organize your organization for new and revised resources created during the Strategic and Design stages of the lifecycle. The techniques of ITIL-ST can help organizations and individuals understand and manage changes to IT services in line with users’ expectations and business strategy.

If you are in the IT space and want to take things up another degree, this is how you do it. It’s the self-taught, learn at your own pace, training that will differentiate you from other admins. You’ll know how to incorporate your IT knowledge directly into businesses and help them grow.

