Xiaomi Mi 6X debuts in China with AI-powered dual cameras

Xiaomi announced its Mi 6 flagship phone last year, with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 5.15-inch display. The Chinese Android OEM today announced a new, more affordable version, the Xiaomi Mi 6X, in China.

Xiaomi Mi 6X display, processor, and RAM

The new Xiaomi Mi 6X features a 5.99-inch, LCD screen with a Full HD+ (1080p) screen resolution. The Mi 6X comes with a more affordable processor, the Snapdragon 660 and three storage configurations: 4GB RAM/64GB, 6GB RAM/64GB, and 6GB RAM/128GB.

AI-powered dual cameras

Xiaomi’s signature feature of the Mi 6X is its AI-powered dual cameras, a nod to the current camera trend (LG V30S ThinQ, Huawei P20/P20 Pro, the Honor 10, and the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ have AI-powered cameras). Google has also unveiled its AI-powered smart Clips standalone camera that fits in the palm of your hand.

The Mi 6X features a main 12MP (f/1.75) Sony sensor along with a secondary 20MP (f/1.75) shooter. The secondary lens is used to improve night photography and in other low-light situations. Xiaomi says that there are 200 enhancements for its new AI cameras that learn your photography uses over time.

How great are the 6X’s cameras? According to its manufacturer, they surpass the Oppo R15 and the OnePlus 5T in performance. Only testing can examine the truth of this claim.

The rest

Rounding out the specs are a 3,010mAh battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, Face Unlock, and back-mounted fingerprint sensor. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.5 overlay and boasts Project Treble integration (which should lead to faster update releases).

Price and Availability

The Mi 6 is being sold at $360, while the Mi 6X starts at $250 (CNY 1,599) and comes in Black, Glacier Blue, Sand Gold, Flame Red, and Cherry Pink. While Xiaomi will sell the device in China as the Mi 6X, international markets will see the device listed as the Xiaomi Mi A2. There is no word at this time on when the international market can expect the Mi A2.