World’s first 3D 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound earbuds are 52% off today

Do you find yourself plugging headphones into your phone or gaming controller as opposed to using the standard speakers? We get it, there’s something great about surround sound and the fine details of sound engineering and production. It’s much easier to know where someone’s located if you can hear the direction from where you’re being shot.

As for music or video, well, that’s equally important. Watching something that’s mastered in 5.1 surround sound or listening to an album that’s been carefully crafted deserves the best audio experience possible.

If these things matter to you, you’ll love our Deal of the Day. For a limited time you can purchase the world’s first earphones designed with 3D 5.1 virtual surround sound for just $72. A savings of 52%, that means we’re meeting you halfway on them.

Features

Immerse yourself in true replicated audio & enjoy the best sound you’ll ever hear on an earbud

Frequencies are clearly separated to provide clairty & 3D 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound

Packs the same bass response you’d get in a subwoofer into a earbud

Intrasonic frequencies develop in the back cavity allowing you to hear crystal clear bass

Viscoelastic material inside the mechanical structure refines frequencies to produce clear output & absorbs unwanted feedback

In-line mcirophone & control button allows you to make calls and control track and volume

If you’re ready to step up your audio game, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and pick them up for just $72. You’ll receive not only the earphones, but three sets of ear tips and hooks, and a carrying case, too.