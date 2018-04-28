Google begins offering a new take on how you listen to your favorite podcast

Although there are plenty of apps on the Play Store which provides the ability to play your favorite podcasts, Google is looking to do more. Instead of relying solely on Google Play Music, you can now play podcasts directly from your Google searches.

A new way to play podcasts

The Big G confirmed this to the folks at Pacific Content, and the feature is already showing up for most. In order to access this new functionality, you can simply search for your favorite podcast.

When the results appear in the Search app, you can select a podcast to listen to and be off to the races. You will also be prompted as to whether you want to add this new Podcast shortcut to your home screen.

If you are searching for a specific podcast, you will find recent podcast episodes. There will then be a small play button to the right of the episode. Pressing this will let you get started, while also making it possible to find the right one.

Google Assistant Integration

In addition to being able to use Google to find your favorite podcasts, there are some extra goodies. Google confirmed that Assistant integration has also been included with this new functionality.

Even if you haven’t already started tinkering with this new functionality, Google Assistant still plays a part. You can simply issue an “OK Google” command, and start listening to your favorite podcasts.

One of the best parts is the fact that you can use your Google Home to listen today. You won’t have to wait for additional functionalities to be released, as these are already available for most users.

Cross-device compatibility

Keeping with the Google Home theme, the company has included some extra goodies. Say you’re on the drive home and want to fire up a podcast. However, when you get home, you would have to sync your smartphone with a speaker or something to get back to listening.

That won’t be the case with this new way to listen to podcasts. Instead, you can come home and pick up right where you left off with the help of your Google Home or Google Home Mini.

The “Podcasts” App

After you add the shortcut to this new Podcasts app to your home screen, let’s take a look at what’s inside. At the top, you will see the “Top Podcasts”, with “Trending Podcasts” listed below.

In the top right-hand corner, there is a search icon that allows you to find a specific podcast. However, there’s a chance that your podcast may not be listed, as Google has listed specific guidelines.

This app will make life easier for those who love listening to podcasts, so there will be nothing to worry about. We aren’t sure whether you should ditch your favorite podcast app just yet. However, Google has big plans to expand this new feature, including bringing the feature to Chrome on Android.