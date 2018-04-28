Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

Another week has gone by, and that means it’s time for a slew of new deals to be revealed. We have found some of the best devices and accessories that are on sale this week.

While we don’t have the same amount of deals this week as previously, there are still some goodies. These include offerings from Xiaomi, Nokia, and even the Philips Hue light bulbs.

Save on new tech

Moto X4 Prime Exclusive – $399.99 $299.99

The Moto X4 practically marked the end of the Moto X line as we knew it. The device launched with a shiny build, dual-cameras, and came in as a mid-range option.

Currently, Amazon is offering the Prime Exclusive version for $100 off. This brings the price down to just $299.99, which is quite the bargain for a very capable handset.

Save on Accessories

Tovavoon Portable Wireless Charger – $26.99 $19.49

Portable chargers are some of the most convenient accessories on the market. But it seems that new options are becoming available for portable wireless chargers.

Tovavoon is likely a company you have never heard of, but its portable wireless charger is on sale for less than $20. The charger features a capacity of 10,000mAh and can charge all of your Qi-enabled devices.