128GB and 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ up for pre-order now, available May 18th

For all our readers out there that like to keep more and more files on their phones, Samsung has heard your cries. The company has just started pre-orders for the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The new versions of the Galaxy S9 devices will still be available in the same three colors – Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black. The variants are all also unlocked versions, which means they’ll work with any carrier. What’s different is that these storage increases’ jump at only $50 increments. The phones still aren’t necessarily cheap, but we’re used to seeing $100 increments for storage jumps.

Galaxy S9 128GB: $769.99

Galaxy S9: 256GB: $819.99

Galaxy S9+ 128GB: $889.99

Galaxy S9+ 256GB: $939.99

Also, if you pre-order your device before the 18th, you can choose from two of Samsung’s gifts. You can either get a free pair of Gear IconX (2018) or a Gear S3 for $100. These gifts may make the new Galaxy S9 a more enticing purchase.

So just in time for the summer and all the travel that it includes, you can get a great device that can hold even more media. More TV and movies, more pictures and videos, more music for the beach and campfire. Use the extra storage to keep the kids busy while driving.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Pre-Order Link