2018 Essential Javascript coding bundle: All the training you can handle for less than $3 a course

When it comes to top web technologies, JavaScript is right up there with HTML and CSS, with it being a basis for all sorts of things including video games and web apps. And yet, with so many technologies to master regarding the internet, you probably have zero JavaScript training, or far less than you’d like.

What’s the best way to learn this all-important language? Today’s Deal of the Day is designed to help you learn beyond just the basics. Dubbed the Essential JavaScript Coding bundle, it’s available now for the limited-time price of $29 (97 percent off) from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. That’s like $2.63 per course!

The package is a behemoth of training with 11 courses spread over 29 hours of education. All told, you end up with some 900 pages dedicated to the world’s most important web development language.

Bundle includes:

Learning JavaScript Data Structures and Algorithms (a $74.99 value)

Learning Functional JavaScript (a $74.99 value)

Web Development with Angular 2 and Bootstrap (a $124.99 value)

Universal JavaScript with React, Node, and Redux (a $124.99 value)

React Native Projects (a $94.99 value)

Vue.js 2 Cookbook (a $35.99 value)

Angular 2 Cookbook (a $40 value)

Angular 2 Deep Dive (a $95 value)

Responsive Web Development with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript (a $124.99 value)

Mastering JavaScript (a $36 value)

JavaScript Design Patterns: 20 Patterns for Advancing Your JavaScript Skills (a $95 value)

With this bundle you’ll learn everything from how to build basic structures to how to incorporate powerful tools (Angular, Bootstrap, React ) and how to create front-facing apps. Moreover, there’s education on how to assemble dynamic, responsive websites and how to use principles to help learn new programming disciplines.

Take your time and learn at your own pace; access this over an entire lifetime on both desktop and mobile. Worth nearly $1,000 in total, you can have the whole bundle’s worth of coursework for less than $3 a class.