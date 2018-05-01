College students and staff can get $100 off on top phones at T-Mobile

If you’re in the process of attending university, then you’ll be pleased to hear that you can save money on your next smartphone purchase with the special Campus Exclusive discount at T-Mobile. The promotional prices also apply to K-12 and college staff.

Previously this year, the Magenta carrier allowed US college students to save up to $60 on select devices. Well T-Mobile has upped its game and is currently offering savings of up to $100 on certain smartphones, tablets or smartwatches.

While students and K-12/college staff won’t be allowed to save on current flagships like the Galaxy S9, the Campus Exclusive deals include some pretty worthy smartphones.

T-Mobile’s Campus Exclusive deals target students and teachers

For example, you’ll be able to shave $100 off from handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and LG V30+. Indeed, the new LG V30S ThinQ just went up for pre-sale in the US, but we don’t expect students to be rushing to spend $929.99 on one.

What’s more, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Active are also on sale. If you don’t want a smartphone you can choose to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab E or LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus with a discount. Or a Gear S3 Classic/Frontier smartwatch. A host of iOS devices are also included in the promo. Visit T-Mobile’s official page to check them all out.

To take advantage of the deals, you will have to call T-Mobile at this number: 1-844-428-3892.

The carrier will then verify you are a college student or teacher to give you the green light. Yet, there’s another thing you should be aware of. The promotion requires a new line and qualifying plan.

This is a limited time offer, so if you’re fit the category, you should hurry up and place your order before the promotion expires.

But even if you miss it, T-Mobile will probably continue to update its Campus Exclusive page with new offers on a regular basis. So keep an eye on it!