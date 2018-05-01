Eight of the best word games you can play to boost your vocabulary

Word games are a perfect fit for mobile gamers. They are super easy to pick up whenever you feel like exercise your brain, but they’re also easy to put down when you feel like it’s time to go back to the real world.

The main benefit of word games is that they don’t only keep you entertain, but they’re also great for sharpening your vocabulary.

And we’re all in need of expanding our lexicon, so here’s a bunch of word games that are super fun to play, but are also quite educative.

Word Collect

What it is:

A simple-to-play yet addictive game in which you connect letters in any direction to form hidden word matches.

Why we like it:

It offers tons of challenging word jumbles. Players get over 900+ levels to play for free.

You start off easy, but the difficulty increases as you go

You can play it online or offline, which is great if you want entertainment while you’re on a camping trip.

Wordscapes

What it is:

A brain-teasing game which groups together the best of word searching games, anagrams and crosswords.

Why we like it:

This game really challenges your brain and vocabulary. With over 3,700 crossword puzzles to solve, you’ll never get a dull moment.

Find words while immersed in beautiful scenery including Forest, Desert and Ocean.

Stuck? You can easily purchase hints with the in-game currency that you earn by playing the levels. Clues are super useful for when things get harder, and they will as you advance.

Cryptogram

What it is:

A different kind of word game in which you have to decipher the encrypted text to uncover a motivational quote.

Why it’s fun:

The game has you uncovering the meaning of cryptograms. But to do that, you need the cypher used to encrypt the text. This is a simple substitution of letters you need to figure out in order to unravel the inspirational quote.

It works online, as well as offline, so you can enjoy the puzzle anywhere you are.

Broadens your knowledge of inspirational quotes and iconic characters from history.

Stereotypo

What it is:

A game in which you are tasked to find associations starting from a given word.

Why we like it:

It challenges you to think creatively. What would you associate “France” with? Play and see if you can answer this question.

Trains you to spot details and reveals stereotypes.

The game is available in many languages including German, Italian, Japanese and more, so it’s not limited to English speakers.

Baikoh

What it is:

A game developed by Mum Not Proud that challenges you to type words in order to destroy tiles.

Why we like it:

In Baikoh letters fall out of the sky and you have to be quick and make words in order to make the tiles disappear. Don’t let the letters stack or you’ll lose.

The game has you fight against bombs, ghosts and more foes.

Unlock tons of fun badges with unique skills that can be used to survive the toughest levels.

The game has really cute dark graphics and an overall sarcastic tone.

Words with Friends 2

What it is:

Who hasn’t heard of Words with Friends? In this classic game which you play with friends, you create a word on the board by placing titles vertically or horizontally to make points.

Why we like it:

Words with Friends 2 comes with a few improvements over its predecessor. For starters, it has completely redesigned interface and offers a bunch of cool new game modes like the Solo Challenge. This pits you against the computer disguised as figures such as William Shakespeare or Jane Austen.

There’s also a fast team mode called the Lightning Round, in which you can set up teams of up to 5 players and compete in matches with other teams.

Playing the weekly challenge unlocks different badges every week. And you can build quite a collection.

Wordament

What it is:

A real-time continuous word tournament that will get you hooked immediately.

Why we like it:

Swipe to connect letters diagonally, horizontally or vertically in order to get points.

Stuck? You can rotate the board to better see the combination options.

Rich statistics including best word count, best word found and more to let you keep track of your gameplay.

Challenges you to become a champion by finding the most words possible, earn the best score or finding the longest words.

Four Letters

What it is:

Seemingly simple yet very complex game in which you have to make words of four letters.

Why we like it:

Challenges you to think creatively and come up with as many four letter words as you can.

The game gives you four letters and you have to make a list of words as quickly as you can. Each session is timed.

The game includes leaderboards, so you can see your achievements and a Dictionary where you can view all the words you made.

So, have a few minutes to spare? Try one of these word games. You won’t regret it.