Save 52% on this Qi wireless home charging kit for your Samsung Galaxy phone

It’s the 21st century, you shouldn’t need a cable to charge your phone! Today’s wireless charger tech deliver a charge just as fast as an old school cable, but with all the added flexibility and benefits of being hands free.

With the magnetic locking interface, your phone always snaps into optimal charging position, making these chargers extremely easy to use. Just slip your phone onto an XVIDA case, place it on the charging pad, and continue to use your phone effortlessly while it gets a safe, fast charge.

As our Deal of the Day, we’re offering it for $45, a savings of 52 percent off the normal retail cost. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, this is the first accessory you should consider.

Composed of anodized aluminum, plastic, and metal, you can place the wireless charger pad upright on a wall or refrigerator.

Features

Supports 40% faster charging through a powerful dual mode wireless charging

Slim magnetic phone case enables ultra-fast charging & offers total protection

Charging pad can be attached magnetically to the wall or directly to your fridge & other metallic surfaces

Where to Buy

You can purchase the XVIDA Magnetic Samsung S8 Charging Kit for only $45 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

