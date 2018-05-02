Starbucks is coming to T-Mobile Tuesdays, Win a REVVL Plus

The T-Mobile Tuesdays service gives customers of T-Mobile a chance to get free or discounted items every Tuesday. Typically we’ve seen movie tickets, Dunkin Donuts gift cards, and swag from the company. Next week, everyone’s favorite coffee shop, Starbucks, will be joining the program.

Next Tuesday, May 8th, T-Mobile customers will find a $3 eGift Card reward for Starbucks. From there you’ll need to claim and redeem the prize to gain access to the actual gift card. After entering your email on the next page, provided by Starbucks, you’ll be emailed the card with a unique barcode. You can also transfer the gift card into the Starbucks app, for those that frequent the shop that much. Remember to get your email before 4:59 EST May 9th so you don’t lose out.

The fun doesn’t end there though. T-Mobile president, Chief Operating Officer, and coffee lover Mike Sievert will be sharing his favorite drinks on Twitter. If you tweet him, @SievertMike, with a picture of your purchase from T-Mobile Tuesdays with the hashtag #TMobileTuesday, he may retweet your photo. Through those retweets, Sievert will be giving away a few T-Mobile REVVL Plus devices!

Remember, have the app downloaded on your T-Mobile phone and then claim your Starbucks reward. From there tweet a picture out to Mike Sievert, for your chance at a brand new phone. The T-Mobile Tuesday rewards keep getting better and better.

T-Mobile Tuesday Customer Appreciation