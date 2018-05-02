Design a watch face for a chance to win a Ticwatch S smartwatch and a $300 cash prize

Are you a creative individual who also happens to love watches? Then you’ll be interested to hear that Mobvoi, maker of the Ticwatch lineup of Android Wear smartwatches, has partnered up with Facer for a design contest.

The challenge is to create a watch face using the easy-to-use Ticwatch Creator tool which is powered by Facer. You don’t really have to be a professional designer to submit your creations. The tool is really user-friendly, so amateurs are welcome to give it a go.

Get creative and win a smartwatch

The Ticwatch Creator gives you the choice between creating a Simple or Advanced design. Obviously the latter offers more customization options including the ability to add and edit elements such as Tick marks, Center Point or Weather Text.

Designers can also pick up and move individual pieces, and even rotate and resize them, which will allow them to express their vision in full. Once you’ve finished a design, you can check it out in live mode to see how it would look like on an actual Ticwatch E or S.

All entries will be judged by the Ticwatch S&E design team who will pick the best five designs. All finalists will be awarded a Ticwatch S smartwatch and their designs will be turned into functional watch faces that will be available via the Facer app. But only the winner of the first prize will receive an additional $300 in cash.

The Ticwatch S (Sport) is a competitive, yet affordable smartwatch coming with a 1.4-inch OLED display with 400 x 400 resolution. The wearable is IP67 resistant and also includes GPS, a 300 mAh battery and a wireless charging support. It’s available for purchase for $199.

The contest runs through May 21, so if you’d like to get one for free, you should start experimenting with the design tool.