AT&T won’t carry the G7 ThinQ in favor of an unknown ‘exclusive’

The LG G7 ThinQ was just announced yesterday, marking the first LG flagship of the year. However, not all carriers are jumping on board with AT&T leading the way.

AT&T says no

According to The Verge, AT&T confirmed that the G7 ThinQ will not be coming to the GSM carrier. Instead, AT&T will be offering a “new LG device this summer”.

With all of the issues that LG has been dealing with over the last few years, this comes as another blow. Sure, AT&T will be carrying an exclusive LG device later, but that doesn’t help the company now.

Instead, this just means that whatever device comes to AT&T later will be limited to one carrier. Another product with limited availability is unlikely to help dig LG out of the trenches.

With the Galaxy S9 available on every major US carrier already, this move is rather questionable. It almost seems that other OEM’s are just giving up and aren’t truly trying to take on Samsung anymore.

Nonetheless, we’ll have to wait and see what mystery device LG is working on. I wouldn’t bet that it’s a version of the V30 successor, as that has been a major release.

But if the carrier is willing to hold off on the G7 ThinQ, then I would have to think we might have another flagship on our hands. Nonetheless, we’ll be sure to keep an eye on what’s going on.

Let us know if you think this is a good move for AT&T and LG. Be sure to also sound off about whether you think OEM’s are simply conceding to Samsung at this point.