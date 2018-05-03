Bluboo S3 leads a ridiculous anniversary sale from Bluboo (Promoted)

The Bluboo S3 has gotten some pretty decent popularity since launching a couple weeks back. Bluboo reports strong support from its fans, an strong sales to match. Established in 2006, the Chinese OEM is not entering its 12th year – man, does that timeframe make me feel old. In celebration of its anniversary, Bluboo is holding a sale via all of its official sellers.

As Bluboo’s first flagship phone of 2018, the Bluboo S3 will continue to sell at $149.99 – $50 less than retail. There aren’t many phones on the market that sport a 6″, 18:9 display, 8,500mAh battery, octa-core processor, and a 21/5MP dual sensor camera – let alone for $150. It’s certainly an interesting device. To demonstrate the battery power of the S3, Bluboo published a video on YouTube of a single S3 charging six other devices via reverse-charge.

Other phones on sale

Bluboo has a couple of its best-selling phones on sale for this promotion, including the S1 and S8. The S1 was Bluboo’s first ever bezel-less smartphone, running a Helio P25, 4/64GB RAM/ROM, a dual-sensor rear camera, and a 5.5″ display. During the sale, it’ll run you just $129.99, $100 off its retail price. The S8 is Bluboo’s answer to the Galaxy S8, featuring a curved display, 3/32GB RAM/ROM, 5.7″ Sharp display, and Android 7.0. The S8 will cost $119.99 during the sale, with the S8+ at $129.99.

This sale began today, May 3rd, and runs through the end of the month.