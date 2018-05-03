The Nokia 6.1 comes to the US with Android One onboard

Although the LG G7 ThinQ was just introduced, we are still awaiting quite a few new smartphones. Getting back into the budget game, Nokia has announced the new Nokia 6.1.

Nokia 6.1 Launches

This device is also being touted as the “Nokia 6 2018” due to its similar design to its predecessor. On the spec front, we don’t have anything super crazy, as we have a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Powering the Nokia 6.1 is the Snapdragon 630 chipset, which has been coupled with 3GB of RAM. We also have 32GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card slot with support up to 128GB.

When it comes to the cameras, there is a standard 8MP sensor on the front. On the rear, we have a 16MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-tone flash.

As you can see in the image above, there is a fingerprint scanner placed just below the camera module. Finally, the Nokia 6.1 also includes a respectable 3,000mAh battery.

Android One onboard

What makes the Nokia 6.1 so special comes in the software department. Nokia is joining the Android One brigade, meaning that the device will sport a vanilla Android experience.

READ MORE: What’s the difference: Android Go vs Android One

This also means that the handset is guaranteed to see software updates for two years. On the security side, updates will come to the device for the next three years.

Price & Availability

Since this device rocks Android One and mid-range specs you won’t have to worry about a hefty price tag. The Nokia 6.1 is priced at just $269 and will be made available from Amazon and Best Buy on May 6th.

The catch here is that the device is GSM-only. This means that you will be to use just AT&T or T-Mobile.

Buy the Nokia 6.1!