Stop worrying about passwords and security; nab a Dashlane password manager account for half price

One password to securely log in to everything across three devices is yours for 86% off.

Face it – you have far too many passwords to remember. Well, that’s if you’re doing it right, and not using the same one over and over. This goes double for those of you who keep strong passwords with a mixture of alphanumeric characters, upper and lower case, and symbols.

Think about it: Netflix, Gmail, Hulu, HBOGo, bank accounts, Dropbox, Evernote… it goes on and on.

What happens when you find yourself starting at the screen because you forgot that rarely used password? Have an email sent for verification? What if it was set up using two-factor authentication on an old phone that’s not used anymore? Passwords can be a real pain in the ass, right?

With all of the passwords for apps, games, and services, it’s only a matter of time you screw up. So rather than waiting on that day to come, protect yourself with an account through Dashlane. Available through the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now for 50 percent off its regular price, you can purchase it in 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year options.

Dashlane lets you store and auto-fill usernames and passwords for all of your accounts. All you have to remember is one master password; Dashlane does the heavy lifting for you.

Automatically log into your accounts so you’ll never forget another password

Generate strong, unique passwords w/ a single click & change them in seconds

Create & log into accounts w/ a single click

Securely store & autofill payment information for instant checkout

Secure passwords & data in Dashlane’s military-grade encrypted vault

Optional two-factor authentication for added security

Automatically syncs across all your devices, so your passwords are always w/ you

Safely encrypt & backup your account to the Cloud

Share unlimited passwords & secure notes w/ colleagues, friends, or family

Set up an emergency contact to inherit your passwords in the event of an accident

Dashlane will generate a unique, fortified password for all of your online accounts so they’re nearly impossible to crack. Moreover, you can also safely share your passwords with others, and establish emergency access for trusted people if you can’t log in.

A license to Dashlane typically costs $39.96 per year, but right now, you can get it for a limited-time price of only $19.98. Alternatively, pick up a 3-year plan for $59.94 or a 5-year account for $99.90. No matter which way you go, you’ll be at 50% off!