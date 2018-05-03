Seven best apps for meeting new people

Dating apps are all the rage right now, but not everyone is looking for romantic meetings. Some people are just looking to make new friends. Whether you are traveling or moving to a new city, the idea of going to bars and striking up a conversation with random strangers will not appeal to most people.

Luckily, you can always meet new friends by using mobile apps. And there are plenty of apps specially designed to help you meet strangers. They connect you with people you can go to events to or with locals who like showing tourists around town.

In what follows, we’ve rounded up some of the best apps for people who want to make new friends.

MeetMe

What it is:

A social app which lets you chat with people nearby, but also with folks from around the world.

Why we like it:

The app allows you find people nearby who share your particular interests. Having things in common represents the basis of a strong friendship, right?

MeetMe includes video chatting and streaming. It lets you go beyond just typing and allows you to forge a connection faster, even before you meet in person.

The app has been installed by 100+ million people, so it’s quite diverse. You’ll get plenty of options.

Install MeetMe

Bottled – Message in a Bottle

What it is:

Bottled puts a fun twist on the whole idea of meeting new people. It’s part game, part social app and revolves around the concept of message in the bottle.

Why we like it:

Write a personal message and release it into the unknown. It will eventually be picked up by a person from around the world.

In the meanwhile, you sit on your island awaiting message in the bottles yourself. Keep the bottle to connect with the person who wrote the message or let it drift back to the sea. You can also collect additional items, by opening the treasure chests that float ashore.

You can follow the journey of your bottles in real time.

Cheeky Captain will pop up from time to time and test your knowledge of the world.

Bonus: You don’t have to sign up with Facebook

Install Bottled – Message in a Bottle

Speaky – Language Exchange

What it is:

Speaky provides you with a good excuse to meet new people. Learn how to speak a new language by connective with natives. Then perfect your talking skills by meeting up.

Why we like it:

Want to learn a language? The easiest way is to speak your way through perfection. Speaky lets you connect with “pen” plans who are also native speakers of languages like Spanish, French, German, Chinese and more.

The app lets you find native speakers with similar interests.

It has a handy text correction feature.

Intuitive interface, so you can easily tell who is a native speaker of which language and which tongue they are trying to learn.

Install Speaky – Language Exchange

Skout

What it is:

An app for meeting new people which encourages you to broadcast yourself.

Why we like it:

The app allows you to chat and meet new people by preference and proximity.

You can broadcast yourself or see what other people’s streams.

The app has an easy-to-navigate interface.

Share pics and statuses, just like on Facebook.

Install Skout

Meetup

What it is:

Looking to do something around town? Try Meetup and find the coolest meeting groups that focus on the things you love.

Why we like it:

The app lets you meet people who have the same hobbies.

It facilitates meetings in different areas including Tech, Fitness, Photography and more.

You can easily filter Meetups by date or city, which makes it a perfect app for travelers too.

Install Meetup

Nearify

What it is:

Need someone to attend an event with? Try Nearify, an app for meeting people who love the things you love.

Why we like it:

Love music or dance or theater? Never miss an event with Nearify. The app offers a daily personalized list of events near your location of choice, so you’ll always be in the loop.

See the events your friends are attending and join in the fun.

The app lets you follow your favorite artists and track their events. Although the database is pretty scarce at the moment.

Install Nearify

Worldpackers

What it is:

An app designed for travelers, which helps you meet new people and get accommodation for free in exchange for helping out the hosts.

Why we like it:

Worldpackers helps you travel the world on the budget, but also to meet inspiring locals and forge new relationships.

Finds you work exchange and volunteering opportunities all around the globe.

The app lets you contact and confirm your stay with the host.

Install Worldpackers

Not doing anything this weekend? Then why don’t you give one of these apps a chance and see if you can find your next hangout buddy?