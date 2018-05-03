When will you be able to buy the LG G7 ThinQ?

Launched during a press event in New York yesterday, the LG G7 ThinQ will land on the US market soon enough. But first, the phone will go on sale in LG’s home country, South Korea.

In the States, LG’s new flagship will be available at all major carriers. And some of them have already announced details regarding the phone’s availability.

Here’s what we know so far

Verizon – Big Red will open up pre-orders for the LG G7 ThinQ starting on May 24. The actual release date is not yet known.

– no info available yet T-Mobile – the Magenta carrier will offer LG’s new flagship “later this spring”. So we can assume, customers will be able to place a pre-order towards the end of May.

Unfortunately, pricing information is not available just yet. But they will be soon enough.

After a deluge of leaks and rumors, LG has finally taken the wraps off its latest Android flagship this week. The G7 ThinQ comes packing a wide range of features, including a loudspeaker, a customizable notch and AI integration.

LG has also added a dedicated button to activate the Google Assistant with one tap and Google Lens with two taps.

The phone relies on a 6.1-inch QHD+ display sporting a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440. Although it’s not AMOLED, but LCD the highlight here is that the display is capable of brightness levels up to 1000 nits. It’s also HDR 10 compliant.

Inside, there’s a powerful Snapdragon 845, backed up by either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

