Android 8.0 Oreo FINALLY comes to the LG V30, sort of

One of the most frustrating aspects of purchasing an Android phone is software updates. OEM’s are notoriously sluggish at bringing its previous flagships up to date. And LG with the V30 is no different.

LG V30 Oreo Update

However, there are sometimes that not all of the onus can be left on the OEM, as the carrier gets in the way. This is where the T-Mobile LG V30 falls in.

We have already seen updates to the LG V30 from Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T. Although T-Mobile subscribers have been left out of the loop wondering what is going on.

The wait is now over, as the Android 8.0 Oreo update is now available for the LG V30. But there’s a catch.

Instead of being able to update your handset through the normal methods, you’ll need a computer. That’s right. If you want to update your V30 to Oreo, you’ll need to use the LG Bridge computer software.

After the software has been downloaded and your V30 is connected, then you will be able to update. Unfortunately, there has been no mention of when the update will roll out via OTA.

As for what the update brings along, it has been confirmed that the new “ThinQ” branding is on board. This started after the V30 ThinQ was launched at MWC 2018, as LG is looking to change things up a bit.

However, unless the company doesn’t get software updates under control, LG may be doomed. If you happened to update to Oreo on your V30, be sure to let us know if you notice anything else new other than the new branding.