Name your price! 8-part productivity, security, and optimization PC software

If games and entertainment applications are candy and sweets, optimization and security programs are steak and potatoes. Sure, it’s okay to have some of the aforementioned stuff, but you’re better off in the long run keeping your diet more well-rounded.

You owe it to yourself to keep your PC running safely, smoothly, and efficiently. It’s an investment that can help in all areas of your life, including productivity and peace of mind.

Our Deal of the Day is a bundle of software from Ashampoo which is comprised of security, productivity, operation, optimization, backup, and more. Worth upwards of $300 if you were to buy it separately, you can have it all for essentially whatever you are willing to spend.

Indeed, you can get one of Ashampoo’s most popular apps: Privacy Protector (encrypt and archives all data files, burn and save info) for literally whatever you want to pay.

Encrypt and archive your files with Privacy Protector’s innovative security approach. Rather than investing in several security tools, Privacy Protector incorporates the best of many, giving you a single, well-balanced solution that does away with confusing settings in favor of clarity.

While one title is great to score on the cheap, the real value comes in the full bundle. Beat the average price spent and you will score seven more Ashampoo apps, including:

Burning Studio 19 ($49.99): Burn Music, Video, Photos & More with Greater Flexibility Than Ever

UnInstaller 7 ($39.99):Keep Your System Running Lean by Identifying & Destroying Unwanted Leftover Files

WinOptimizer 15 ($39.99): Clean Up Windows & Make It Run Faster & More Securely

Snap 10 ($39.99): Share What You're Looking At On Your Screen & Improve Communication

Photo Commander 16 ($49.99): Edit, Organize, & Optimize Your Digital Photo Library with Just a Few Clicks

Music Studio 7 ($39.99): Keep A Complete Music Studio On Your PC

Backup Pro 11 ($39.99): Reinforce Your Data's Security with This Professional Backup Tool

This bundle from Ashampoo will tweak, optimize, and securely back up your entire system. How much is that worth to you?

All that software only costs how much?

At the time of publishing this post, the average cost was just $11.77 for the full collection of eight programs. Seriously, for less than one movie theater ticket, you could have serious peace of mind.

