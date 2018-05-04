LG V35 ThinQ is most likely the exclusive LG phone headed for AT&T

We previously told you AT&T confirmed that it will not be stocking LG’s latest flagship, the G7 ThinQ. Instead, the carrier is going to offer a new exclusive LG phone beginning this summer.

In the official statement, the company said that it already offers a “strong lineup of devices from LG”, but failed to mention any more details regarding the upcoming handset.

Now a new report coming out of AndroidHeadlines reveals that the phone in question will most likely be the LG V35 ThinQ. It’s not the first time the V35 ThinQ gets mentioned, as the phone first leaked last month.

LG V35 ThinQ leaks in official-looking renders

Yet this time around, we get also get a couple of renders to look at. And as you can see from the images, the V35 ThinQ looks almost indistinguishable from the LG V30S ThinQ, which recently went up for pre-order in the US. The frontal pic also clearly shows that the phone is registered on AT&T’s network.

According to the info available, the upcoming phone will apparently take advantage of a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display with 80% screen-to-body ratio and won’t have a notch. It will also include a dual rear camera setup à la G7 ThinQ (two 16-megapixel sensors) and a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

Need more proof that the V35 ThinQ is indeed the mysterious LG phone headed for AT&T? Recently, reliable leakster @evleaks revealed in a Tweet that the V35 ThinQ (Emma) will arrive around the same time as the G7 ThinQ.

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

What’s more, a second phone in the V series, the V40 ThinQ (Storm) will launch towards the end of summer/ early fall.

At this point, it’s unclear at the moment in what ways the V35 ThinQ will be superior to the V30S ThinQ or G7 ThinQ. We’ll have to assume the improvements are going to be significant, otherwise, it wouldn’t make much sense.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed just yet, so take this info with a grain of salt for the time being.