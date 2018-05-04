OnePlus 6 passes through TENAA ahead of official launch

We already know that the OnePlus 6 will be unveiled on May 16th at an event in London. However, the device had not yet been certified by either the FCC or China’s TENAA certifications.

OnePlus 6 on TENAA

That has changed, as the handset has passed through TENAA, revealing some specs. Unlike other TENAA listings, the one for the OnePlus A6000 does not give us a look at the device.

On the spec front, the certification reveals a chipset clocked at 2.45GHZ. This may be a bit odd to some, as the Snapdragon 845 is clocked at up to 2.8GHz. However, OnePlus likely turned things down a bit to help save on battery life.

The certification also confirmed that there will be a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. We are expecting OnePlus to stick with its recent trend of offering handsets with up to 8GB of RAM, so there’s no concern here.

Moving back to the battery, the certifications confirm a 3,300mAh battery will be on board. This is a bit disappointing, but hopefully, the underclocked CPU will help keep the device trucking along.

When it comes to the dimensions, the OnePlus 6 will measure in at 155.7 x 75.35 x 7.75mm. As for the display, OnePlus will use a 6.28-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2280 x 1080.

Surprisingly, this will be even larger than the display found on the OnePlus 5T. Although the included notch is likely the culprit for this increase in display size. Nonetheless, OnePlus has already confirmed that there will be software tweaks to hide the notch if you want to.

Finally, the TENAA listing confirms some specs in the camera department. On the front, the OnePlus 6 will sport a 16MP sensor, which will likely also be able to act as a face unlock.

Moving to the rear, we will again have a dual-camera setup. There will be a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 20MP lens, which falls in line with previous leaks and rumors.

We’re just under two weeks away from seeing the official launch of the OP6. Sound off in the comments below and let us know whether you’re excited for this handset to finally be released.