Oukitel unveils the K7, it’s newest 10,000mAh+ smartphone (Promoted)

Following the release of the 11,000mAh beast, the K10, Oukitel is ready to unveil its next smartphone, the K7. Keeping in similar phones in the K-series, the K7 will sport a massive battery. It looks to be a generational iteration of the K-series, rather than a true successor, but looks to have a number of attractive mid-range features.

Oukitel seems to be working hard to make its smartphones more simple and elegant than previous generations. Unlike the flat glass of the K10000 Pro and the curved glass of the K10, the K7 will feature a 2.5D glass panel. Keeping with the theme of previous K-series phones, though, the K7 will feature genuine calf leather on the rear cover.

Evolution of the K-series

The K7 will feature a 6″ FHD display rated at 2160×1080 resolution, making it a true 18:9 phone. Thanks to its bezel-less design, the K7 is easy to hold with one, even with the thickness of the 10,000mAh battery. Interestingly, Oukitel also opted to craft the K7’s frame from Magnesium alloy – something that was rumored for the Galaxy S7 but never materialized.

As expected, and as is typical of the K-series, the K7 will feature a Lithium-polymer, 10,000mAh battery. With a high-density battery and specially calibrated power-saving software, it has enough juice to last a week of use. While other details about the phone are pretty scarce, it’s rumored to have 4/64GB RAM/ROM and be priced as a mid-range device. For more details about the K7, stay tuned – or keep an eye on Oukitel’s website.