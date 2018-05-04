The Razer Phone comes to Best Buy with a $100 discount

For the gamers out there, you may be pretty stoked to see Razer expanding its phone availability. The company has announced that the Razer Phone is now available from Best Buy.

Previously, the handset was only available through Razer’s online storefront or Amazon. But this expansion makes life easier for you to be able to pick one up through a big-box store.

READ MORE: The Best Android Gaming Phones

However, the fun doesn’t stop there, as Razer threw in a nice discount. Instead of sticking to the standard $699 price tag, you can save $100 when buying the Razer Phone from Best Buy.

Razer Phone Specs

5.7-inch Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

8GB RAM

64GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

Dual 12MP Rear Cameras

4,000mAh Battery

In my opinion, the best part about Razer’s expansion is the ability to actually go to a Best Buy location to check out its latest device. Razer already has a huge presence in Best Buy with its PC gaming peripherals. So making this move with the Razer Phone makes perfect sense.

We aren’t really sure if the $599 price tag is worth it considering you are getting last year’s specs. This is especially true considering that the OnePlus 6 is just a few weeks away, and will likely be around the same price.

