Save big and get the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for just $399.99

It should come as no surprise that Xiaomi devices are not easy to get ahold of. The same rings true for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, along with other handsets.

However, our friends at GearBest are here to help everyone get the devices they truly want. And what makes this situation even better is the fact that you can save a few bucks to get the Mi Mix 2.

When browsing other sites like eBay or Amazon, you’ll notice that the Mi Mix 2 is pretty expensive. Some retailers are throwing an even bigger premium on the device, coming in over $600.

But that’s not how Gearbest rolls, as the retailer is offering more than 30% off of the Mi Mix 2. For a limited time, you can get the Global Version of the Mi Mix 2 for just $399.99.

It’s important to remember that this device will ship from China, so it may take some time. However, if you don’t mind paying less than $5, you can get “Expedited Shipping”. This will bring the Mi Mix 2 to your doorstep in less than 10 days.

As a reminder, the Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and resolution of 2160 x 1080. Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In the camera department, we have a standard 5MP sensor on the front, along with a respectable 12MP on the rear. Finally, the handset sports a 3,400mAh battery, which should keep you lasting throughout the day.

For those hoping to use this on a CDMA carrier, you will be out of luck. Instead, the Mi Mix 2 is only compatible with GSM networks such as T-Mobile or AT&T.

If you want to pick up the Mi Mix 2 for yourself, be sure to hit the button below. In the meantime, let us know what your favorite feature of Xiaomi’s device is.

