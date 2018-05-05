It’s Saturday, which means you probably have the day off. The world is yours and the weather is great! But, before you get started on yard work or head off to run errands, spend a few minutes with us.

We’re here to help you find something awesome to purchase for yourself or someone else. Be it an accessory for your phone, a new app to chew through your spare time, or something else, we aim to put things on your proverbial radar.

What you’ll find below is a collection of items that the staff has gathered up which we feel merit your attention. Take a look through this short list and you might find your next favorite thing!

realMYST

It might be 25 years old, but we remember playing it like it was yesterday. A true port of the original PC game, this one comes to us from both its original developer, Cyan World’s, and Noodlecake Studios.

Set aside some 700MBs worth of space as you head back into one of the most popular titles of the 1990’s. Dive in, look around, write down your notes and drawings, and just explore the beauty that is MYST.

If you’ve never played the original game, you owe it to yourself to at least give this a try. At a fraction of the cost of what it was the first time around, you’ll be in the Channelwood Age, Selenitic Age, and Stoneship Age trying to figure out what to do.

There’s help available if you really need it, but we dare you to stay away. We didn’t have the internet to help us in 1994; you should have to tough it, too! Download from the Play Store for about $7.

Thinium

Part phone charger, part external power supply, and part kickstand. That’s how we’d bill this guy. Not only does this give your charging setup a low profile, but it also tosses in an extra 3,000mAh worth of juice, too. It doesn’t matter how old your handset is or whether it’s microUSB, USB Type C, or Apple. Thanks to its included adapters, the Thinium works with any device you own.

Go ahead, plug your phone in on the counter top and keep it snug against the wall and free from the messy cable. Unique design includes a charging dock as well. Pick it up for about $70.

Xiaomi 10,000 Mi Power Bank Pro

We might not have any Xiaomi phones available in the US just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t check out its other tech. The recently introduced Mi Power Bank Pro (approximately $27.99) is super thin, but packs enough juice to charge your typical phone up at least three times.

At less than one half inch thick, it travels well in a pocket or purse. Whether camping, spending a night on the town, or just being too lazy to get off the couch, you’ll appreciate this little guy.

The two-way fast charging means you won’t spend much time with it plugged into your phone. The 18W tech gets you charged about 40% faster than your standard power banks.

Minty Icons

If you’ve got a custom launcher installed on your Android phone, you’ve definitely got to try some new icons. We recently ran across this free bundle from Patryk Goworowski which includes hundreds of the most common icons. There’s no hard theme across them; it’s not circle or square, rustic, or gradient.

We like the color palette used here as it’s consistent across all icons. It might take a little bit of time to get used to them, but we think you’ll like the approach. There are only four wallpapers included, but the icons work well with pretty much all backgrounds. Give these a try if you’re in the market for something a little more timeless.

RapidX X5 Car Charger

Face it, you have to fight for the car charger when traveling with at least one other person. Whether your phone needs it or not, you’re conditioned to plugging in and refueling while on the go. What happens when you’ve got a whole car full of people with the same mentality?

The X5 Charger turns your single adapter into five ports. At five feet long, it splits things up with two USB ports in the front and another three hanging out in the back seat. It works with 12V-24V outlets and plays nicely with iOS or Android. Best of all, the intelligent charging means you get the fastest charge possible. Choose from a variety of colors and pick one up for about $25.