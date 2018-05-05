Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

Another week has gone by, and that means it’s time for a slew of new deals to be revealed. We have found some of the best devices, accessories, and general tech that are on sale this week.

This time around, we have some great deals on the Galaxy S8, Xiaomi devices, and even a budget Sony option. In the accessory department, there are steep discounts on expandable storage and some impressive smartwatches.

Save on new tech

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 – $724.99 $584.99

Yes, we know. The Galaxy S8 is now more than a year old and is all but irrelevant thanks to the Galaxy S9. However, this deal for the unlocked S8 is too good to pass up.

For a limited time, you can get the unlocked Galaxy S8 for just $585, down from its retail price of $725. The best part is that this is a new device, so you won’t have to worry about any refurbished products.

Save on accessories

SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD Card – $84.99 $66.08

It’s true that more and more OEM’s are moving away from expandable storage. This has been the narrative for the last few years.

However, if you own a device with a microSD card slot, you’ll want to pick up the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card. Normally this card is priced at $85, but you can hit the button below and get it for just over $65.

