Dodocool celebrates technology and design with a sale and giveaway (Promoted)

Dodocool is having another sale – and corresponding giveaway – this one focusing on lifestyle products. Specials include up to 30% off Dodocool products like wireless chargers, keyboards, speakers and humidifiers. In addition, Dodocool is also giving away a Hi-Fi Music Player, retailing for $65.

10W Type-C Wireless Charger ($ 12.47 w/Code：RBVZR7KE)

w/Code：RBVZR7KE) MiFi Certified Wireless Keyboard ($ 45.49 w/Code：PCW7XJ2O)

w/Code：PCW7XJ2O) 4AC/4USB Wall-Mounted Power Strip ($ 13.49 w/Code：V9BEBUKW)

w/Code：V9BEBUKW) 180ml portable USB Humidifier ($ 12.59 w/Code：OP5BEK6P)

w/Code：OP5BEK6P) Mini Wireless Speaker in Black or White ($9.09 w/Code：EQX8N993)

Dodocool Giveaway

Entering the giveaway is pretty easy. Just log in to Dodocool’s website and complete various tasks (such as sharing on Twitter and Facebook) to obtain entry tickets into the giveaway. The giveaway ends May 16th, with three winners announced soon after.

The prize is actually pretty interesting – an 8GB Hi-Fi Music Player that calls back to the iPod days:

High-Resolution Audio Certified

Supports decoding DSD64, DSD128, DSD256, FLAC, ALAC, APE, WAV, MP2, MP3, WMA and other audio formats.

Come with 8 GB of built-in memory and a memory card slot that support a MicroSD card of up to 256GB.

Supports music playback, FM radio, high-fidelity voice recording (up to 192kHz/24PCM), line out and MicroSD card reading.

Supports up to 30 hours of music playback on a single full charge.

It’s not a super high-end device, but hey – entry is free. Why not? The Dodocool deals and giveaway both end on the 16th, so don’t wait too long to check it out.