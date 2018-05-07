Female health tracking and quick replies come to the Fitbit Versa and Ionic

While the Fitbit Ionic may not be the most attractive smartwatch on the market, the Versa sure seems to be a sure bet. Fitbit launched its second dedicated smartwatch in the first half of March.

Female Health Tracking

One of the highly-touted features was Fitbit’s plans to bring Female Health Tracking and more. It was unknown when Fitbit would actually launch these features, but the wait is now over.

When it comes to the Female Health tracking, your Fitbit can now track menstrual cycles and symptoms. This will help the ladies keep track of their monthly visitors to ensure everything is in working order.

While the information is collected on the watch, the Fitbit app will actually be able to provide predictions and more. This will obviously come the more frequently you take advantage of these new features on your Versa.

READ MORE: Fitbit Ionic Review

However, the fun doesn’t stop there as Quick Replies are now available. This functionality is coming to both the Versa and Ionic and works as advertised.

Whenever a message comes into your Versa or Ionic, then you can use a default or custom reply. You can even use your favorite emoji’s when using the quick reply feature on your smartwatch.

If you want to pick up the Versa for yourself or for your Mom, now is a great time. The smartwatch is available from Amazon for just $199.99. Hit the button below to learn more and let us know if you have any questions!

Buy the Fitbit Versa!