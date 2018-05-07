LG’s next smartwatch passes through the FCC

We’ve been hearing rumblings about a new smartwatch coming from LG for a while. Now, Droid-Life spotted the watch passing through the FCC certification process ahead of its launch. While Android wearables might be in a bit of a stale place right now, the new LG has us intrigued.

The intrigue comes down mostly to the rumor that it’ll be a hybrid Wear OS device. What exactly does a hybrid device mean? Well, we don’t know for sure right now but rumors point to the device having physical hands for telling the time while still utilizing Wear OS for apps.

LG may have a unique layout on the device as well. In the FCC filing, we see an app layout that’s different from the standard Wear OS layout. Normally you’d see apps in a vertical list, but the LG watch has apps arranged in a half circle with a label up top for the app you’re highlighting. Pretty interesting.

The FCC listing details a couple other interesting facts like the watch is indeed a circular device. It also will come with no cellular connectivity but does have Bluetooth and WiFi on board. It has a Snapdragon 2100 processor, 768 MB of RAM, and 4 GB of storage, all pretty standard for watches in 2018.

There’s no official announcement yet, but we expect to hear something about the device tomorrow as Google I/O kicks off. Be sure to let us know in the comments whether you’re interested to see what LG has been working on.